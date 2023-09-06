Kelowna’s voice part of urban mayors’ advocacy efforts

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has resumed regular monthly meetings as a member of the B.C. Urban Mayor’s Caucus (BCUMC), working together to address the most urgent urban priorities.

“I hear clearly the concerns expressed by our residents in Kelowna – social disorder, community safety, need for better substance use treatments and solutions, urgent need for affordable housing and improved transportation,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “These issues are not unique to Kelowna, and using our collective voice as the BC Urban Mayors Caucus, we will advocate as one voice to find solutions, seek increased investments and influence change from senior levels of government to better serve our communities.”

The BCUMC is a group of 17 mayors, representing B.C.’s urban cities with populations greater than 80,000, that meet regularly to collaborate on issues of shared importance in our cities. The mayors’ caucus represents about 55 per cent of the population of British Columbia.

Cities represented by the caucus are Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Kamloops, Kelowna, the Township of Langley, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, New Westminster, the District of North Vancouver, Prince George, Richmond, Saanich, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria. The caucus is being co-chaired by the mayors of Chilliwack and Victoria.

The BCUMC membership’s work will include monthly caucus meetings, as well as quarterly meetings with provincial ministers aligned to the outlined priorities. These meetings will focus on issues that affect the lives of urban residents, with the goal of ensuring that the priorities of urban municipal governments are heard, and that the work of the provincial and local governments is complementary and advancing solutions.

“Kelowna is one of the fastest growing communities both nationally and in B.C. and we are adapting to a changing, increasingly urban world,” said Mayor Dyas. “The BCUMC intends to use all means within our authority to take action on issues and lead the way in creating a safer, healthier, more affordable and sustainable future.”

In addition to the BCUMC, Mayor Dyas meets regularly with his counterparts between Penticton and Vernon to discuss regional issues and identify opportunities to work together including areas of alignment with the work of BCUMC.