Kelowna’s waterparks open Saturday

Press release:

Celebrate the sunshine while staying cool this long weekend at Kelowna’s waterparks, set to open on Saturday, May 22. The parks will be open daily, weather permitting until Sept. 6.

Kelowna’s three waterparks are open seven days a week with the following hours of operation:

City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road): 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Waterpark users are asked to keep pandemic health and safety a priority while enjoying waterparks and any outdoor public spaces this summer.

“One of the special considerations for waterparks as they reopen this season is to be mindful of crowds and flexible with plans,” says Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “If you arrive at a waterpark and it looks too busy, come back later or try another location. We’re lucky enough here in Kelowna to have plenty of beach and park space to enjoy.”

Additional safety considerations when visiting waterparks and splash parks include:

As waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks.

Wash or sanitize hands before and after playing. Handwashing will be available in nearby washrooms. Please note that waterpark equipment is not sanitized.

Wear a mask when using indoor public spaces, such as washrooms and change rooms.

Stay home if you or anyone in your household is feeling unwell.

Avoid crowding. If a waterpark or splash park is too busy, come back later or consider visiting a different park or beach. Use the Parks & Beaches map at kelowna.ca/parks to find over 200 parks and beaches across Kelowna.

Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather. For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks.