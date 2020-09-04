Kelowna Secondary Schools Get Their Report Cards

BC Secondary Schools received their report cards yesterday from the Fraser Institute.

Kelowna schools Aberdeen Hall, Imaculata, and Okanagan Mission all made the top 50 out of 252 schools assessed.

Aberdeen had a 100% graduation rate in 2019, with an average exam mark of 74.7.

Imaculata tied with Aberdeen in ranking 33 and scoring 7.9 out of 10.

Okanagan Mission dropped in its overall rating from 7.9 in 2018 to 7.5 in 2019, but continues to hold a strong graduation rate of 99.1.

Kelowna Christian School has the lowest score of Kelowna secondary schools with only 5.3 - a full one point drop since last year,

KCS sits in the middle of the rankings at 167.