Kelowna selected for inaugural 'Butterfly Run'

Butterfly Run BC is proud to announce the introduction of Kelowna’s first-ever Butterfly Run this fall. As an organization devoted to supporting families and individuals who have experienced infertility, pregnancy loss, and infant loss, we are thrilled to bring this empowering event to Kelowna. With a shared mission, Butterfly Run Kelowna has partnered with the Vancouver team, expanding the Butterfly Run from its inception in 2019 into the heart of the Interior of BC.

The primary objective of the Butterfly Run is to foster a supportive community while raising awareness and funds for vital programs. We also aim to address the pressing need for counselling and support groups in the Okanagan, where such resources are currently lacking for individuals navigating these challenging experiences. As part of this, funds raised will also pay for specialized training for counsellors, enabling them to offer the guidance and understanding required to support those affected by infertility, infant and pregnancy loss.

“So many feel isolated and suffer in silence, including myself and many members of the run committee,” says Krystal Brown, Butterfly Run Kelowna Chair. “When I took part in the Butterfly Run in Vancouver and felt so much support and community, I knew this was something we needed in the Interior, and I decided to take action.”

Through the funds raised, Butterfly Run Kelowna will be able to provide these essential services free of charge, ensuring that financial barriers do not impede access to much-needed support for those who require it most.

The Butterfly Run will take place on October 15th with a 3KM walk or 5KM run, starting from City Park.

Event Details:

• What: Kelowna’s Inaugural Butterfly Run

• When: October 15th

• Where: City Park, Kelowna, BC