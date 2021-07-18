Kelowna senior found walking alone in the middle of the night identified

UPDATE: 8:14 a.m. July 18

Kelowna RCMP say they've indentified a woman found wandering alone early Saturday morning.

“This woman is now safe and being cared for by hospital staff,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in the statement.

ORIGINAL: 5:05 p.m. July 17

The Kelowna RCMP are looking for help in order to identify a woman found wandering alone.

In a statement, the detachment said the woman, believed to be in her 80s, was picked up by paramedics around 3 a.m. on July 17 on K.L.O. Road.

“The woman has no form of identification on her, and is unable to advise emergency personnel of her name or address,” reads the police statement.

She is described as white, 5’5” and weighing about 100 lbs. She has greying brown hair, an eastern European accent, and a scar on her abdomen.

“The Kelowna RCMP has not received any reports of a missing person matching this description, and we are working diligently to try and determine her identity.”

When she was found, the woman was wearing a thin gold watch on her left wrist and a grey patterned shirt with three-quarter length sleeves.

-- with files from CTV News Vancouver --