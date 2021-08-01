iHeartRadio

Kelowna shooting

5ea7317036af0.image

A shooting this evening near Pandosy Street and KLO Road.

RCMP rushed to the scene at around 7 pm after a report that two men were shot.

They were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting appears to be targeted. 

Officers are speaking to those in the neighbourhood and are gathering physical evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the RCMP.

 

