Kelowna shows increase in bicycle/pedestrian numbers

You've likely noticed a significant increase in traffic on Kelowna streets over the last month.

Sure its summer, but also phase three restrictions were relaxed June 24th, allowing for more travel from inside and outside BC.

When it comes to bicycle use, the City of Kelowna's Matt Worona says the number are up exponentially.

"You see a lot of people getting outside and doing that much more frequently than in the past. Fifty percent is a number that is really, really stunning to see over essentially a seven month span at this point."

When it comes to pedestrians, Worona says the numbers in the downtown core are up 80 percent from 2019.

The reason behind that?

A pilot project closing a portion of Bernard to tire traffic for the summer.