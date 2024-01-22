Kelowna snow route parking ban lifted

The parking ban put into effect for snow route areas on Tuesday, January 16, has been lifted. Even with the lift of the parking ban, residents are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road when it snows, as it helps plows clear the roads from curb to curb safely and quickly. In the last week, city crews have logged over 40,000 kilometres clearing roads in Kelowna while responding to four unique snow events with a combined accumulation of 40+ centimetres.

In addition to large scale cooperation from residents who helped move their parked vehicles off the street, bylaw officers enforced the parking ban through education and in issuing 138 tickets to non-compliant drivers, allowing crews to focus on clearing roads as efficiently and safely as possible. A big thank you to all snow route area residents for their support during this recent parking ban. Please help us avoid future enforcement actions by always following parking regulations and moving your vehicles off a snow route area road when the ban is in effect.

Residents can stay up to date on parking bans by:

Subscribing to our Snow Routes e-newsletter

Visiting kelowna.ca/snow where advisories will be posted

Following the City on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

Following local media who will be notified of all snow advisories

The City clears snow and de-ices municipal roads (excluding highways 33 and 97) based on their priority status. Priority One routes include high-traffic roads like Gordon Drive and Rutland Road. Priority Two routes include collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations. Priority Three and Four routes include residential roads and laneways. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

For more information about snow routes and snow clearing including maps, please visit kelowna.ca/snow.