Kelowna SPCA Offering Help in Deciding If Getting a Pet is Right for You

With everyone staying at home lots of people are thinking about adding a pet to the family.

Sean Hogan with the Kelowna SPCA says now could be the perfect time, but there are lots of things to consider and he's there to help.

“Honestly, it doesn’t matter to me or us one bit if you're getting the animal from us or if you're getting the animal from someone else. We just want you to really want that animal in your home and you're really ready for them and ready for the future.”

Although you may have plenty of time now, Hogan notes it’s important to consider what your life will look like when the pandemic ends.