Kelowna Sports and Rec Facilities to Open Through Phased Approach

Kelowna’s Active Living Director says opening sports and recreation facilities is going to be complex and will happen in stages.

"It's important to note that as we move forward facilities will be modified to fit provincial guidelines, be phased in on various timelines, and phased within a facillity. An example of that could be at the Mission recreation park where we have six ball diamonds. Maybe coming out of the gate there's only four that are active and as the sports grow the facilities will grow along with that."

Jim Gabriel added that activities and programs that can be taken outside will be, and the focus will be on outdoor facilities first.

He said the reopen approach will be thoughtful, measured and progressive.