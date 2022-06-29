Kelowna State of Emergency Rescinded

Central Okanagan, B.C. – The State of Local Emergency (SOLE) declared June 14, 2022 for the Kelowna area in response to localized flooding along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek and the upper reaches of Mill Creek expired last night at 12:01 a.m..

Local creeks

Mountain snow packs have continued to melt over the last two weeks. While creek levels have dropped, extreme rain events could cause creeks to rise again.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre and local governments will continue to monitor weather conditions and will advise of any further actions if needed.

Go slow on regional lakes

As of this morning, Okanagan Lake is at 342.62 metres or 14 cm above full pool. Other lakes in the region such as Ellison and Kalamalka also remain above full pool.

With the long weekend approaching, boaters are also encouraged to keep their distance from the shoreline and keep speeds low to reduce potential shoreline erosion by wakes and waves.

Until water levels recede, residents are asked to leave debris that’s washed up along the waterfront in place to protect against erosion.

Staying prepared

Residents with sandbags on private property may wish to keep these protections in place until the potential threat of flooding passes. Those wishing to remove sandbags should be aware that if they have been sitting in water, they can contain mould. Residents should wear N95 respirators, nitrile gloves and rubber boots and thoroughly wash their hands and clothes after handling the bags.

Under no circumstances should sandbags be emptied into creeks, lakes, wetland, beaches or other watercourses as outlined in the Water Sustainability Act. The impact can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water supply, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities. It is also illegal.

Preparedness is key in any emergency; including a flood. Get Prepared BC has a complete list of tips on what to do before, during and after a flood.

For the most up to date information during an emergency response in the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca and sign up for email updates. Information will also be provided about active emergencies via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.