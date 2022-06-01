Kelowna Summer Activity and Program Guide Now Online

Re-center with yoga programs, join a sports league, try your hand at an art or dance class, or sign your young ones up for a half-day or full-day summer camp. Kelowna’s Activity & Program guide has exciting activities for all ages and abilities in every neighbourhood.

“We’re thrilled to have our indoor and outdoor recreation programs running at full force once again this summer,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “This season’s Activity Guide is a fantastic resource for those eager to reconnect with their community through active living, creativity and maybe a little friendly competition.”

Summer registration dates and times:

General programs: June 7 at 7 a.m.

Adult sports & leagues: June 8 at 7 a.m.

Aquatic & first aid programs: June 9 at 7 a.m.

Programs for persons with DiverseAbilities: June 10 at 7 a.m.

Register online, by phone (250-469-8800) or in person at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way). Set up an online registration account in advance by calling 250-469-8800 to be able to register on your mobile device, tablet or desktop computer anywhere, anytime.

Learn more or flip through the online guide at kelowna.ca/recreation.