Kelowna Teacher charged with luring child

The Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit has arrested a Rutland Senior Secondary teacher on luring charges.

In May of 2023, Kelowna RCMP initiated an investigation involving allegations that a teacher engaged in inappropriate communication with a student.

Based on the information that was reviewed by the Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit, the teacher was arrested and placed on a number of conditions pending further investigation.

The investigation was forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service and on August 18th, 2023.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge against Jeffrey Allen Jennens, contrary to Section 172.1 of the Criminal Code – Luring a Child.

Jennens is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on August 21st, 2023.