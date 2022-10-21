Kelowna teacher honoured with Canadian Parents for French award

With a journey that began in grade 6 late French immersion and continued through to her current role at the head of the class, Kelowna French immersion teacher Heidi Fenton is the recipient of Canadian Parents for French (CPF) BC & Yukon’s 2022 Teacher Award.

Since 1992, CPF BC & Yukon has been proud to offer a financial award of $2,000 to one or two university students completing their post-secondary education studies and planning to teach French (immersion, intensive, core, or francophone) in BC or Yukon.

“Every student should have the opportunity to learn French and access the program that meets their needs and aspirations,” says CPF BC & Yukon President Nancy Taylor. “To accomplish that, it’s important that we encourage more students to pursue a career in French language teaching. That’s why we are thrilled to honour those like this year’s recipient who will inspire the next generation of French language learners.”

Heidi earned her Dual Dogwood Diploma in high school before continuing her French studies in Douglas College, Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia. Along the way, Heidi participated in CPF events like Concours d’art oratoire and Rencontre française camp.

As a competitive and recreational gymnastics coach, Heidi also was able to teach gymnastics to elementary and middle schools in Vancouver and the Tri-Cities in French. She now teaches grade 2 at École Dorothea Walker Elementary in Kelowna.

Nominations for the award are accepted annually with a deadline of May each year. The results are announced each fall at our annual AGM and Conference.

Visit bc-yk.cpf.ca/en/teacher-awards for more information.

Canadian Parents for French is a nationwide, research-informed, volunteer organization that furthers bilingualism by promoting opportunities to learn and use French for all those who call Canada home.