Kelowna Team at the International Children's Games

The week went fast but for Team Kelowna delegation, it will surely be a

week that they will remember for a long time. The team has returned from

Coventry, England with great memories, new friendships, and a new piece of

hardware.

Congratulations to swimmer Dakota Wiman who took bronze in the pool in

the 200m fly competition. This is the first time a Team Kelowna swimmer has

stood on an ICG Podium in the history of our participation in these Games.

“The atmosphere at the pool was fantastic,” said Lance Macdonald,

President of the Kelowna International Children’s Games Committee. “While

the medal is a great memory of ICG Coventry 2022, an even greater

memory will be the sound of her teammates and supporters cheering her on

- supporters not just from Kelowna, but our new-found friends from other

cities. That truly is what the ICG is all about.”

Of the win, Dakota commented “Having the opportunity to attend the

summer ICG and meet amazing people from around the world was a once in

a lifetime experience. I’m grateful to have had the chance to compete in

these games and to bring home a medal for Team Kelowna.” In addition,

four members of the Team Kelowna delegation, with many years of

experience in timing and lane judging between them, were included in the

swim competition as volunteer officials. Special thanks to Cody Wiman, Nanci Dodman, John Wiman and Tara Sebulsky for their help and dedication to the swimming competitions. Along with the other officials, they showed off their macarena moves which entertained the spectators and athletes during breaks in the heats.

The games were held in Coventry, England August 11th to 16th. The International Children’s Games is one of the largest multi-youth sport games in the world and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee. More than1,500 athletes in 70 delegations, from more than 24 countries, participated in these games.

Team Kelowna included the following athletes:

Rock climbers Dimitri Armstrong Gabby Armstrong Alexandra Armstrong-Coach

Basketball -Boys Cody Hodges Cuyler Hodges Roman Sandhu Kian Story Jayson McCarthy-Coach

Basketball – Girls Mavleen Chahal Charlie Fisher Mackenzie Henderson Micah Ramsay Mitch Goodwin- Coach

Swimming-boys Kyle Despins

Swimming- girls Charlotte Barr Ollie Mosely Julianna Sebulsky Dakota Wiman Jason Moseley – Coach

City Rep- Lance Macdonald

Head of Delegation- Susan Griffiths