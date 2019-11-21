Kelowna to host national men's curling championship in 2021

More than a half-century of waiting will come to an end when Kelowna plays host to the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier.

Canada’s best men’s curling teams will go head to head inside Prospera Place, competing for the national title.

“Kelowna put together a superb bid to host the Tim Hortons Brier in 2021,” said John Shea, Chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors.

“The Okanagan region has hosted numerous top-calibre curling events in the past, and I know the City of Kelowna is ready to step up and put on an amazing show for the world's most famous national curling championship.”

“Kelowna is very excited to host the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier and we thank Curling Canada for the opportunity to do so,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“Our community is eager to welcome the athletes, officials and fans from across Canada for the country’s premier curling event. To be able to host this Canadian tradition in one of the most beautiful cities in our country will certainly be a memorable and prosperous experience for all.”

Tickets for the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier are expected to go on sale early in 2020.