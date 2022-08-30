Kelowna to Host Ultimate Frisbee Championship - Masters Division

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Society (KUPS) is proud to announce Kelowna has been selected as host city for the Canadian Ultimate Championships (CUC) in Masters Divisions in the summer of 2023.

Ultimate, often referred to as Ultimate Frisbee, is a fast-paced and highly athletic sport commonly played with mixed gendered teams. The objective is for a team to move a disc down a field, using skill, teamwork and strategy in order to score points by completing passes into the endzone.

The CUC series has been running since 1987. Every summer Ultimate teams from across the country compete to represent at the Canadian Ultimate Championships. Teams must qualify through regional events in the junior, open, women, mixed and masters divisions. The masters championship tournament in Kelowna next summer will feature teams in three divisions: open, women and mixed. Athletes are eligible to compete in masters competitions if they are 33 or older for men and 30 or older for women.

“It’s an amazing privilege to be able to host some of the best Ultimate teams in Canada and to showcase our amazing sport at its highest level to the people of Kelowna,” said Paul Brain, president of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society.

“The tournament will feature elite athletes from across the country in one of the most exciting spectator field sports in the world.”

KUPS has vast experience in hosting Ultimate tournaments with our annual Sunflicker event each May. The organization is committed to putting on a high quality event next summer for 2023 CUC. The tournament will be highly organized and we are asking people who would like to get involved to contact us about volunteering opportunities.