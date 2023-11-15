Kelowna to Sparkle and Shine with Annual Tree of Hope Light Up

Prepare to be enchanted as Stober Group proudly announces its collaboration with the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market for the annual Tree of Hope Light Up. Join us on November 24th at 5:30 PM for a mesmerizing evening of joy and community.

Imagine sipping hot chocolate by flickering fire pits, sharing stories, and feeling the holiday spirit come alive. Savour delectable local delights from food trucks, filling the air with the heart of Kelowna's culinary scene. Be serenaded by carol singers, their voices echoing the holiday season. The Tree of Hope Light Up is more than just a lighting ceremony; it is a magical celebration that brings our community together in a symphony of lights, laughter, and love.

Lisa Lock, CEO of Stober Group, emphasized the importance of community in this event, stating, "At Stober Group, our commitment to community is unwavering, and the Tree of Hope Light Up is a testament to our dedication towards creating memorable moments and fostering unity."

Following the Light Up, attendees are invited to go up to the 19th floor of Landmark 7, where they will discover a winter wonderland with over 30 vendors from the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market. This isn’t just a shopping experience; it is an opportunity to support local businesses and find the perfect holiday gifts while enjoying breathtaking 360-degree views of our city. The holiday market will run for two days – Friday, 24th November and Saturday, 25th November.

Allie Becker, president of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, shared her enthusiasm for this collaborative event, saying, "The Tree of Hope Light Up is a shining example of how our community comes together to create magic. We are thrilled to join forces with Stober Group in making this evening unforgettable."

Additionally, this event offers a sneak peek into the future of local shopping and community gatherings, as the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is set to move to the Landmark District in April 2024. Visitors will have the opportunity to sample the lively and bustling atmosphere that will become a staple in the

Landmark District when the market makes its highly anticipated relocation next year.

While the Tree of Hope does light up our city, it also sheds light on important issues in our community and the work that the philanthropic arm of the Stober Group, Stober Foundation, is doing to support these causes.

To that end, Ken Stober, president of the Stober Foundation says “We are pleased to announce that this year, Stober Foundation will be making a significant capital investment towards the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB). This investment will enhance COFB’s ability to provide its clients with reliable access to food and proper nutrition. Moreover, it will also fund a pilot project that aims at supporting their clientele with additional professional development resources for growth and access to bursaries for the pursuit of post-secondary education.”

Join us as we come together in unity and celebration. This evening promises to be a magical experience that will warm your heart, light up your spirits, and create cherished memories as we usher in the holiday season. Admission into the Holiday Market is $5 by donation – a percentage of which will be going to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

EVENT FAST FACTS:

What: Tree of Hope Light Up and Elevated Holiday Market

When:

• Tree of Hope Light Up:

Friday, 24th November | 5:30 PM

• Elevated Holiday Market:

Friday, 24th November, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM



Saturday, 25th November, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Where:

Tree of Hope Light Up:



Tree of Hope Plaza, 1700 Dickson Ave.



Elevated Holiday Market:



19th Floor of Landmark 7, 1700 Dickson Ave.