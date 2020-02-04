Kelowna tosses $3,415 in support of the YMCA at Rockets puck toss

Pucks were flying as the Kelowna Rockets charity puck toss raised a total of $3,415 for the YMCA of Okanagan on January 26. The full amount raised will directly subsidize Y programs and memberships for local low-income children and families.

A total of $2,165 was raised in puck sales while Melcor Developments donated $1,250 on behalf of the residents at BlueSky at Black Mountain.

“We are honored to be a part of this amazing fundraiser and to have been chosen as the charity for this game,” states Rhonda Zakala, General Manager of Marketing and Fund Development at the YMCA of Okanagan. “This generous donation will enable more kids to attend summer camp, more toddlers to access Preschool programs and more families to afford swim lessons.”