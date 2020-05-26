Kelowna Tourism Wants to See Your Favourite Places and Spaces Saturday

It's National Tourism Week and Kelowna Tourism needs your help.



They are asking you to get active on social media this Saturday by showing photos of your favourite spaces and places in the community.



Tourism Kelowna CEO Lisanne Ballantyne said, "If we're taking photos of that as residents and hashtagging that and offices like ourselves can promote that, also the visitor's centre, that just gives visitors a whole other reason to come when it's safe to do so."

Ballantyne said the initiative is called 'Show Your Love for Kelowna Day.'



Use #ExploreKelownaLocal.