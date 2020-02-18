Kelowna Toyota Aiming to Break World Record for Most Stickers on a Car

Kelowna Toyota has set its sights high - world record high.

On March 7th, the car dealership will be raising funds for the Kelowna and West Kelowna fire departments.

With every donation, people will get a sticker to put on a 2020 Corolla Hatchback to break the record for most stickers on a single car.

"It's funny. We started thinking about this and the world record was only about 14,700," Indy Brar, General Sales Manager at Kelowna Toyota, said. "A group at the end of January went out and absolutely killed that number...So we are thinking it's going to take about 45,000 stickers."

Brar says to break the record, the stickers cannot overlap or touch.

The current record is held by the Embassy of Guyana in Kuwait.

They totalled 41,543 stickers on one car on January 25th of this year.