Kelowna Traffic Advisory: Paving on Springfield Road and Parkridge Drive

Beginning Monday, June 26 until Friday, June 30, sections of Springfield Road and Parkridge Drive will be getting repaved as part of the City’s pavement management program. Full closures of the streets between 7am and 4pm will be rolling out intermittently during the week.

Crews will be paving Springfield between Highway 33 and Belgo Road with road closures Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28. Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route as there will have no access to Springfield from Hwy 33 during this time.

Parkridge Drive between Crawford Road and Sunridge Court will also be paved and closed Monday, June 26, Thursday June 29 and Friday, June 30.

The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during these upgrades and apologizes in advance for any inconveniences.

To learn more about this project and others like it, visit Kelowna.ca/roadreport