Kelowna Traffic Advisory: Roadwork on Ellis Street and Clement Avenue intersection

Beginning Wednesday, June 7 for approximately one week, crews will be on Clement Avenue and Ellis Street to remove and replace a curb followed by utility work and repaving of the intersection.

There will be a mix of road closures as crews move through different activities. People travelling through the area are encouraged to be aware of temporary signs posted along their routes, plan their trips, and give themselves extra time.

Every effort shall be made to minimize disruptions during construction. Patience and cooperation of motorists during this work is appreciated.

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.