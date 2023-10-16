Kelowna Traffic Alert: Pattern change at Abbott St. and Royal Ave. for crosswalk construction

Construction of a new raised crosswalk at the Abbott Street and Royal Avenue intersection will take place from Oct. 18 through mid-November. Single lane alternating traffic is expected throughout the project. Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and take alternate routes when possible.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction.

The Royal Ave. and Abbott St. raised crosswalk project will improve pedestrian safety by providing a direct connection to Kelowna General Hospital and links to the existing sidewalk network on Royal Ave., Royal Beach and the Abbott Active Transportation Corridor.

The project is being delivered through the City’s annual Crosswalk Program which invests in infrastructure to make walking a safer, more comfortable, and viable way to travel through Kelowna in order to support the City’s long term-goals of protecting our environment, promoting active transportation, and improving community health.

The Abbott Active Transportation Corridor is a vital part of the City’s active transportation network, which was constructed using newly piloted quick build infrastructure. The City is inviting residents to provide feedback on the completed quick build portion of the corridor between Christleton and Cedar avenues on getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your route.