Kelowna Transit Driver Positive for COVID-19

No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.

That's what Al Peressini, President of Amalgamated Transit Union 1722, wishes the rules were for Kelowna transit busses.

Peressini says a driver tested positive for COVID this week, but BC Transit still isn't letting drivers enforce the rules.

"It comes from BC Transit. They're saying the don't want any altercations, which I understand fully, but there's got to be something out there that allows the driver stay put, not move until the person either leaves or puts a mask on."

Peressini says the driver is doing well and isolating at home.

"We understand totally there are some people that are unable due to medical conditions to wear a mask, but there are things like they can put on a face shield on instead of an acutal face covering."

It is not yet known how the driver contracted the virus.