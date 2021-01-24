Kelowna Transit to recieve $7.3M through BCs Safe Restart Plan

B.C Transit has entered into an agreement to recieve $86 million from the provincial government through the Safe Restart program.

Kelowna will recieve $7.3 million of that.

Half will go toward covering Kelowna's 5.9 million dollar portion.

The rest will go into a Local Transit Fund to be applied to future bills.

Council will also discuss funding options for transit into 2024.

The three years are estimated to cost over $5.7 million dollars, however $5.5 million will be covered by reserve funds.