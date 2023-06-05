Kelowna Ultimate Players Society (KUPS) charity event at City Park to raise money for youth sport.

Ready, set, play! The Kelowna Ultimate Players Society (KUPS) is taking over City Park this Saturday as part of a nationwide Ultimate Frisbee extravaganza to honor the legacy of B.C.'s own Ultimate pioneer, Art Hawkins. This exhilarating event is taking place on June 10, 2023, and it’s not just about the thrill of the game. We're here to support the future of Ultimate and raise funds for youth sports across Canada.

We're talking a massive, coast-to-coast charity Ultimate game, the Art Hawkins Great Canadian Ultimate Game, lighting up more than 30 communities across Canada. It’s an Ultimate face-off with the entire country split into two epic teams, Team Red and Team White, vying for the highest cumulative score.

The objective of this game is bigger than the score though. This event is set to raise funds for programs that bolster the accessibility and development of Ultimate, especially focusing on children, youth, and those with a disability in economically disadvantaged communities. It's about strengthening the spirit of the game in Canada.

Picture the exhilaration of Ultimate: adrenaline-fueled mixed gendered teams maneuvering a disc down the field, strategic passes, nail-biting interceptions, and the joy of scoring in the endzone. Ultimate Frisbee is a spectacle of athletic prowess, sportsmanship, and team camaraderie.

Art Hawkins, whose memory we honor, was a respected member of the Vancouver Ultimate League for almost 20 years. He believed in the power of charity and played a pivotal role in creating the Great Canadian Ultimate Game.

We're proud to host Kelowna’s portion of this nationwide charity game, happening on Saturday, June 10, from 3 to 5pm in the heart of Kelowna’s City Park. As part of the event, KUPS is making a generous donation to the Art Hawkins Development Fund on behalf of all participants and our members, in order to support youth Ultimate.