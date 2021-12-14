Kelowna vaccination mandate now in place

From fire suppression to snow plowing, all municipal services continue as usual as the City’s employee vaccination requirement goes into effect.

“Safety remains our top priority as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Our staff serve the public proudly. Throughout the pandemic they have shown great strength, adaptation and innovation as they continue to provide the public with full access to municipal services,” said City Manager Doug Gilchrist.

More than 98 per cent of employees have met the City’s vaccination policy requirements. Employees who are unvaccinated or have chosen not to confirm their vaccination status have been put on unpaid leave as of today.

“We continue to work directly with staff who have been placed on leave,” said Corporate & Protective Services Director Stu Leatherdale. “Should they receive full vaccination within the next three months, they will be allowed to return to work.”

“While we don’t want to see staff leave us, we remain confident that vaccination, along with our many other pandemic safety measures, help ensure our staff are safe at work and residents can confidently receive the services they need,” said Gilchrist.