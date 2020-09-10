Kelowna, Vernon Among BC's Rattiest Cities

Two Okanagan cities are on the list of top 20 Rattiest Cities in BC.

Vernon is listed at 11 and Kelowna made number 6.

Orkin Canada released the list ranking cities by the number of rodent treatments performed by the company between July 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2020.

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby topped the list for the rattiest cities.

Tips to prevent these unwanted house guests - cut back shrubbery to eliminate hiding spots, avoid moisture build up, and seal any cracks in your foundation.