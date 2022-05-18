Kelowna Waterparks Open Saturday

Celebrate the sunshine while staying cool this long weekend at Kelowna’s waterparks, set to open for the summer season on Saturday, May 21. Have some fun this season at one of our three waterparks:

City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)

Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road)

Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive)

All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through the Labour Day long weekend with the following hours of operation:

May 21 – June 19: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.

June 20 – Sept. 5: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

As waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks.

Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather. For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks.



Use the Parks & Beaches map at kelowna.ca/parks to find over 200 parks and beaches across Kelowna.