Kelowna waterparks to open early ahead of weekend heat
Make a splash this weekend at Kelowna’s waterparks, set to open early for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 13. Have some fun at one of three waterparks:
- City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)
- Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road)
- Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive)
All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through the Labour Day long weekend with the following hours of operation:
- May 13 – June 18: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.
- June 19 – Sept. 4: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.
As waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks.
Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather. For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks.
