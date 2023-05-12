Kelowna waterparks to open early ahead of weekend heat

Make a splash this weekend at Kelowna’s waterparks, set to open early for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 13. Have some fun at one of three waterparks:

City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)

Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road)

Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive)

All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through the Labour Day long weekend with the following hours of operation:

May 13 – June 18: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.

June 19 – Sept. 4: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

As waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks.

Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather. For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks.



