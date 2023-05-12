iHeartRadio

Kelowna waterparks to open early ahead of weekend heat


Kelowna Waterpark

Make a splash this weekend at Kelowna’s waterparks, set to open early for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 13. Have some fun at one of three waterparks:  

  • City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)  
  • Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road) 
  • Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive) 

All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through the Labour Day long weekend with the following hours of operation:  

  • May 13 – June 18: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m. 
  • June 19 – Sept. 4: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m. 

As waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks. 

Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather. For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks
 
 

