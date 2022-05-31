Kelowna woman arrested after starting brush fires
A Kelowna woman faces charges for lighting two fires North of Enderby.
The 44 year-old remains in custody until her next court appearance on Thursday in Salmon Arm.
She was arrested after the RCMP received a report of a person lighting brush fires along Highway 97-A Saturday night.
Both fires were quickly extinguished.
