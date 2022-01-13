Kelowna woman caught in the act
A Kelowna woman is facing potential criminal charges after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Vernon early this morning.
An officer noticed a person lying underneath a vehicle operating some sort of a power tool.
The suspect was arrested after a reciprocating saw as well as a catalytic converter cut from the vehicle were found in her possession.
The officer recognized something out of the ordinary and by trusting their instincts, and investigating it further, they were able to interrupt a crime and apprehend the person responsible, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
The 53-year old woman remains in police custody.