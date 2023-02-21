Kelowna woman dies from incident Friday at intersection of Gordon Dr and Harvey Ave: RCMP confirm

Kelowna RCMP is confirming Friday morning’s motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive has resulted in the death of a 27 year old Kelowna woman. Police say the BC Coroner’s Office has now taken conduct of the investigation.

Information from the investigation states the woman was crossing northbound on foot at the intersection against the crosswalk indicator when she was first struck by a semi-trailer truck in the westbound HOV lane. The woman was immediately taken to Kelowna General Hospital where she was confirmed to have succumbed her injuries.

If you witnessed this incident and are in need of assistance, please contact the Central Okanagan RCMP Victim Services line at 250-470-6242. If you have any dash camera video of this incident or have yet to speak with police, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.

Original (Feb 17, 2023)

The Kelowna RCMP have released a statement asking the public to avoid the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Road.

Kelowna RCMP is currently investigating a serious motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Gordon Dr and Harvey Ave. Westbound lanes from Burtch Rd to Ethel St along with northbound lanes from Laurier Ave to Leon Ave through the intersection will be closed while this investigation is ongoing. Eastbound traffic on Harvey Ave will remain open.

Please avoid this area during this time and expect congestion in and around this intersection. No further information regarding those involved is being disclosed at this time.

If you witnessed this incident, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.