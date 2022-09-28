Kelowna woman facing multiple charges after attempted car jacking

On September 26, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. Kelowna RCMP received a call that an unknown female had assaulted a mother and her two adult children while attempting to car jack their vehicle in the parking at 200 block of Rutland Road South in Kelowna.

The complainant advised the female approached her as she was exiting her vehicle in the parking lot and struck her in the torso with her knee, grabbing her vehicle keys. The complainant’s brother and 79-year-old mother exited the vehicle at which point the suspect told them "I have a knife and I'll stab you."

The suspect then attempted to enter the driver's seat of the vehicle but the family was able to stop her. The suspect ran off, but returned seconds later and again attempted to enter the driver's seat of the vehicle. This time the suspect grabbed the complainant’s mother’s cane from her hand and struck the complainant’s brother twice. The suspect also struck the complainant with the cane before attempting to punch the complainant’s brother. The suspect fled on foot once police had been called.

When RCMP arrived they quickly located the suspect who was inside a business located at the 200 Blk of Gray Rd, Kelowna. The female suspect, a Kelowna resident, was arrested and is now facing charges of Robbery, Assault causing, uttering threats and was held for a first court appearance Tuesday.

“This unprovoked attack on an innocent family again demonstrates our need for more supports for those with complex issues and dealing with their mental health and substance use issues. We are all extremely grateful no one was severely injured in this shocking incident”, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

If anyone witnessed this incident and has yet to speak with officers, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference police file number 2022-61045.