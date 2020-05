A Kelowna woman is asking for help in finding her sister.



Lori Zuchotzki says she was last seen in the Glenmore area.

"She's about 5 feet or under 5 feet. She's a petite woman and we just want to find her."



Kelly Zuchotzki was last seen wearing blue jeans, sneakers with a grey top.



If you see her, contact the RCMP.