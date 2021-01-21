Kelowna Woman Wins Biggest Instant-Ticket Prize in BCLC History

A Kelowna woman is a few million dollars richer after her scratch ticket awarded her the largest instant-ticket prize BCLC has ever awarded.

Darlene Curylo won $3 million on a Triple Millions Scratch and Win ticket bought at the Circle K Convenience Store on K.L.O. Road.

“I was in my car in the parking lot…and I scratched the ticket,” Curylo recalled. “When I saw the amount I was in shock! I just couldn’t believe what I saw.”

Curylo plans to purchase a new home and vehicle with her life-changing win. The rest, she says, will go into savings.