Kelowna Women's Shelter has hired an Executive Director

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Allison Mclauchlan has joined the team as the new Executive Director at Kelowna Women’s Shelter effective January 6, 2020.

Following an extensive search and rigorous recruitment process the board is thrilled that Mclauchlan is joining the shelter. Mclauchlan brings extensive education and a wealth of experience in the sector, joining us from YWCA Calgary where she lead the Shelter and Outreach Programs for almost five years. With over 15 years in the domestic abuse sector, a Master’s Degree in Leadership, BA in Psychology, expertise in program development, training and counselling, Mclauchlan is perfectly skilled to lead, build and deliver the plans of our shelter and support our community for years to come.

The Board and staff of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter look forward to continuing our mission of ending abuse and building hope with Mclauchlan’s leadership.