Kelowna Yacht Club employee wins national award

The Club Management Association of Canada (CMAC) recently awarded recipients of CMAC’s 2022 Awards Program at the CMAC’s National Conference earlier this month. The awards recognize the best in achievements and contributions in club management in Canada. Local, Nicole Kiatipis from the Kelowna Yacht Club (KYC), was awarded CMAC’s Young Professional Award.

The Young Professional award recognizes young club management professionals who demonstrate notable professional accomplishments and shows great future potential. Celebrating young professionals and promoting future leaders.

Since joining KYC and the private club industry in 2017, Nicole has played an instrumental role in a number of facets within the organization. Nicole is a leader within the industry when it relates to governance, as she is educated and highly knowledgeable in the governance model within the non-profit sector. Throughout her time at KYC, Nicole has cultivated the KYC brand and implemented its use within a varying array of departments, including Social Media, Communications, Marketing, Member Services, Food & Beverage and more.

Community is an important aspect for Nicole, both professionally and personally. She has ensured KYC remains connected to the community on multiple levels, continually finding ways to give back and volunteering her own time within the community.

“I could not think of a more deserving candidate for this award. Nicole is a consummate professional, is always prepared, and her commitment to continued learning has been a very valuable aspect to the Kelowna Yacht Club,” says Executive Director Thom Killingsworth.