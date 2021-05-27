Kelowna Yacht Club Recognizing Safe Boating Awareness Week

As we hit the end of Safe Boating Awareness Week, Kelowna Yacht Club is reminding boaters of their Boating Safety 101 course.

Executive Director Thom Killingsworth says, "From a yacht club perspective, for us it's always been within our mandate to help educate people as to how to safely enjor the lake, not only for their own safety but environmentally as well."

Killingsworth says you get your pleasure craft operator card online through them and will have to participate in a Zoom call to talk more specifics to Okanagan Lake. "Then you get a three hour on-water course, which is new, and I think a lot of people kind of miss out on getting the tips and tricks as to properly tie up, properly moor your boat, recognize signs, no wake zones."

Killingsworth says they have capacity for approximately 200 people through the summer.

Sign up at kelownayachtclub.com.