Kelownan police make arrest after Sunday night assault near Harvey Avenue

On Sunday May 28, 2023, just after 3:00 p.m. Kelowna RCMP received a report that a man had been assaulted outside of a local mall located in the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue.

Responding officers located the 37-year-old man, bleeding from a serious stab wound to his leg.

Emergency Health Services was called immediately and the victim was transported to a local area hospital. The officers were advised by the medical staff that he had sustained a severe injury and would have bled to death if it was not for the quick response of the first responders and several bystanders who stepped in to assist. The victim remains in hospital where he continues to recover.

After canvassing witnesses, police determined a group of men had been in a fight with the victim which resulted in the victim’s injuries.

Following the stabbing, the four individuals involved all fled on bikes in various directions but surveillance collected at the scene provided officers with a clear description of the primary suspect. A half an hour later the suspect was located and arrested for aggravated assault. He was later released with several conditions and will attend court at a later date.

“The quick response by officers of the Kelowna RCMP resulted in the arrest of the suspect and we are extremely grateful for those citizens who stepped in to assist the victim which possibly saved his life,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.