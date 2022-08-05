Keremeos Creek Wildfire Update: RDOS extends evacuation orders and alerts

It has now been a week since the Keremeos Creek Wildfire was first spotted and as of Wednesday, August 3 the fire was estimated to be 4,250 hectares in size. A new perimeter map will be posted as soon as it is available.



A combination of aerial and hand ignitions were conducted in the Yellow Lake/Sheep Creek yesterday at approximately 1430 (2:30 pm). The ignitions met its targets. One of the impacts of this planned ignition was that some debris rolled onto Hwy 3A (between Keremeos and Kaleden) forcing a closure for about 30 minutes. Crews were able to deal with it quickly.



Overnight, downslope winds in excess of 30 km/hr drove fire downhill along Hwy 3A southwards towards Olalla. Currently the fire is still within the evac order boundaries.

Crews worked through the night on structure defense around the Cedar Creek drainage and kept fire on the west side of Highway 3A. Crews reported rank 4 fire behaviour through the overnight periods. Wind and slope continue to be the biggest contributing factors for increased fire behaviour.



Additional crews and Structure Protection monitored the fire last night. The Olalla Creek Forest Service Road is closed in support of the suppression efforts.

Thursday afternoon (August 4) The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) issued an issued an Evacuation ORDER for all of Olalla and additional homes to the south along Highway 3A in Electoral Area "G". An Evacuation ALERT was also issued for the Farleigh Lake area and the Marron Lake area on Highway 3A in Electoral Area "I". Highway 3A has also seen stretched closed for fire supression efforts and to keep the public out of harms way. Check DriveBC for updates.

BC Wildfire Service has worked with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Penticton Indian Band, Lower Similkameen Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance to provide information to keep residents safe.

Recommendations for Evacuation Orders and Alerts are based on current and forecasted conditions to proactively keep people safe, and so BCWS can actively work the fire. For more information about Evacuation Orders and Alerts go to: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and/or Penticton Indian Band.

201 firefighters, 15 helicopters, 38 heavy equipment and 201 wildland firefighters are assigned to this fire working with an additional 170 structural protection personnel from fire departments across BC for a total crew complement of 371 firefighters.

The Structure Protection Branch consists of 170 personnel, 22 fire engines, 14 water tenders and a mechanic. The Structure Branch continues to work in the Sheep Creek, Green Mountain and Apex areas but is reassigning resources where and as needed.



Crews will be mopping up behind residences from last nights fire activity as well as the areas from yesterdays planned ignition. Structure protection crews including engine operations and sprinkler systems are being utilized in Olalla. Structure protection triage will continue. From Sheep Creek Road on the northern flank crews will continue building control lines.

Assessment of control lines along Olalla Forest Service Road will commence today (Friday).

Three other areas in the Okanagan according to wildfire maps have seen small fires pop up since Thursday (August 4) 2 of them near Chute Lake and Lebanon Creek.