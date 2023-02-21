Keremeos RCMP investigate spree of catalytic converter thefts

Keremeos RCMP suspect a unique vehicle is associated to a spree of catalytic converter thefts in town.

On February 6 and 7, 2023, Keremeos RCMP received reports that the occupants of a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan were responsible for two separate catalytic converter thefts. CCTV captured three persons in the vehicle.

“This vehicle will stand out,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, South Okanagan RCMP Media Relations Officer. “We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police. We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated!”

(Photo of suspect associated to metallic blue BMW sedan)

If you have information regarding the identity of the person in the photo, you are urged to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 and quote file number 2023-130.