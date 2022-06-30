Keremeos RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Keremeos RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed a robbery at a gas station.

Officers in Keremeos say they responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm having at a gas station convenience store in the 3000 block of Highway 3.

Mounties believe at 8:45pm on April 16, a male suspect entered the store and presented a handgun. He aalegedly subsequently stole cash and lottery tickets.

Police say the suspect left the scene in an early model dark coloured Ford Escape, with an object on the roof covered over by a green tarp.

Investigators are now hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect or vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident contact the Keremeos RCMP.