(250) 860-8600
Keremeos RCMP seek public assistance in locating Cody Collinge

95814_COLLINGE__Cody_pic_1_600px (wings)

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cody Collinge, who was reported missing on July 31, 2023.

Cody has not been seen or heard from since July 26, 2023 in the Keremeos/Cawston area.

Description of Cody Collinge:

  • Caucasian male
  • 40 years
  • 184 cm (6 ft 0 in)
  • 80 kg (176 lbs)
  • Hazel eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Greying beard

His vehicle was located abandoned on the bank of the Similkameen River in Cawston. Cody is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan but very few in Keremeos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Collinge is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

