Keremeos RCMP seek public assistance in locating Cody Collinge

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cody Collinge, who was reported missing on July 31, 2023.

Cody has not been seen or heard from since July 26, 2023 in the Keremeos/Cawston area.

Description of Cody Collinge:

Caucasian male

40 years

184 cm (6 ft 0 in)

80 kg (176 lbs)

Hazel eyes

Brown hair

Greying beard

His vehicle was located abandoned on the bank of the Similkameen River in Cawston. Cody is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan but very few in Keremeos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Collinge is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).