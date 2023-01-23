Keremeos rockslide update: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is awaiting the final engineering report on a rockslide in Electoral Area “G” (Rural Keremeos). A summary indicates there is still risk to life due to cooling and warming temperatures creating an opportunity for freeze-thaw conditions that could contribute to further rock fall.

The Evacuation Order issued on Monday, January 16, 2023, remains in effect for one property located at 3169-10th Avenue (Eagle RV Park and Campground) in Electoral Area “G”. Please continue to monitor RDOS web and social media channels for the latest updates. If risks increase for surrounding properties, the RDOS will issue additional Evacuation Alerts or Orders.

Please stay clear of the property on Evacuation Order until further notice. Security remains on site to protect properties under evacuation. Evacuees who require access to their property are advised to make a formal request through the RDOS ESS by calling 250-486-1890.

Disaster Psychosocial Services Program: 1-888-686-3022

For travel information, please check DriveBC or call 1-800-550-4997.