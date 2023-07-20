iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
24°C
Instagram

Keremeos Transfer Station closed due to operational issue: RDOS

RDOS

Due to an unforeseen operational issue, the Keremeos Transfer Station is closed until further notice.

Customers are asked to avoid the site at this time to allow crews to conduct operations.

More information will be provided as soon as the situation is resolved.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175