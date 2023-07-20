iHeartRadio

Keremeos Transfer Station resumes regular hours


Keremeos Transfer Station July 20 2023 (wings)

The Keremeos Transfer Station will resume regular hours following the successful disposal of ordnance found on site.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) appreciates the assistance of the Canadian Armed Forces, Keremeos RCMP, and Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department.

 

