Kettle Valley Rail Trail Getting Needed Upgrade

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is coordinating with Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) and the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) to complete surface improvements along the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail between Myra Canyon and Chute Lake. Resurfacing work is taking place along 20 trail sections with an accumulated distance of 3 km. These trail sections have incurred severe damage over the past several years and the intent of this project is to create a more suitable surface for trail users to safely enjoy.

Trail work will begin Monday, September 13, 2021, and is expected to be complete by the end of the month. Crews will be working at various locations along the 16 km section between Chute Lake and Myra Canyon. The KVR Trail will not be closed during this time however, delays are expected while construction crews and heavy equipment are present. This will help ensure the safety of trail users and work crews. Please respect equipment, barriers and all posted signage.

This resurfacing work is part of phase two of the KVR Trail Improvements project between Myra Canyon and Chute Lake. Phase one, which included base preparation and drainage improvements, was completed in early summer 2021. The project was delayed due to the extreme fire risk in the area.