Kevin Acton Selected as the BC United Candidate for Vernon-Lumby in Upcoming Provincial Election

BC United members voted Mayor Kevin Acton to be their candidate for Vernon-Lumby, gearing up for the upcoming provincial election slated for October 2024.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon welcomed Acton's candidacy, stating, “Kevin Acton is an extraordinary asset to our BC United team. His deep community roots, extensive experience as Lumby's Mayor, and unwavering commitment to advocating for his community make him an exceptional candidate for Vernon-Lumby. I know he will be a strong voice, demanding tangible results on the critical issues that British Columbians are facing. I'd also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Dauna Kennedy for her courageous participation in the nomination contest. It takes a great deal of confidence and dedication to put forward one’s name for public office, and her willingness to do so is truly commendable.”

Kevin Acton is deeply rooted in his community, with a remarkable record of service. Since 2009, Acton has served as the Mayor for the Village of Lumby, currently serving his fifth term. He is also in his fourth year as the chairperson for the Regional District of North Okanagan Board of Directors. In addition to his public service, Acton is a dedicated small business owner. Acton brings a wealth of experience in local government, holding a Level 3 Certificate of Excellence in Local Government Leadership from the LGLA (Local Government Leadership Academy) and possessing an Executive Certificate in local government from Dalhousie University.

Responding to his nomination, Kevin Acton conveyed his gratitude and determination, saying, “I am deeply honoured for the support from the membership to represent BC United as the candidate for Vernon-Lumby. Drawing upon my experience as Mayor and my dedication to my community, I will work tirelessly to make housing more affordable, reduce the cost of living for our local families, strengthen mental health and addiction services, restore safety to our streets, and address the growing healthcare crisis.”

As the 2024 election approaches, BC United continues to build a strong, competent, election-ready team that focuses on a positive vision for the future of the province and delivering results.